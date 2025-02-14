Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan sums up results of 2024

A meeting of the Supreme Court plenum was held under the chairmanship of Mederbek Satyev. The results of the judicial system’s work for the past year were summed up and key trends were identified. The press service of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Main results of 2024

Courts of first instance throughout the republic considered 178,412 cases and 68,518 materials on civil, criminal, administrative cases and cases of administrative offenses. This is a 25.61 percent increase in cases and a 3.91 percent increase in materials compared to 2023.

There was also a noted decrease in the number of appeals, with only 7.3 percent of cases appealed to higher courts and just 3 percent submitted for cassation review. According to the Supreme Court, this reflects growing public trust in the judicial system and improved judicial efficiency.

The state fee paid when filing claims amounted to 231,087,268 soms. Based on the results of the consideration of cases, 109,917 million soms were collected.

Board reports