Tax Service collects 21.5 billion soms in arrears in 2024

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan announced significant success in reducing tax and social contribution arrears. At least 21,553 billion soms were collected for the state budget in 2024. The press service of the State Tax Service reported.

Of the total amount collected, 18,690.3 billion soms are tax arrears, while 2,854.7 billion soms — social contribution arrears.

The state service emphasizes that achieving such high results was made possible thanks to the implementation of effective digital tools and services for taxpayers. These innovations have simplified the process of fulfilling tax obligations and contributed to improving tax collection rates.