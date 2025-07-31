16:07
Kyrgyzstan launches app for monitoring medicine prices

A press conference was held in Bishkek to introduce the mobile app Dary-Darmek, developed by the by the Department of Medicines and Medical Products Supply with the support of the Ministry of Health.

During the press conference, speakers provided detailed information on work of the app and where it can be downloaded.

«The app is user-friendly, allowing consumers to check the official government-fixed price of a medication. By scanning the barcode on the packaging, users can get all relevant information about the drug. Additionally, users can enter the name of the required medicine into the search function and find nearby pharmacies where they can purchase it,» Mariyam Dzhankorozova, Deputy Director of the Department, told.

Dary-Darmek will provide information about regulated medications in Kyrgyzstan and will include all pharmacies across the country.

According to the developers, if consumers notice higher prices, they can file a complaint through the app. The complaint will then be forwarded to the Anti-Monopoly Regulation Service.

The app will regularly be updated, including new medicines and additional feedback functions, enhancing the effectiveness of the monitoring process.

Currently, the app is available for download on Android and iOS platforms.
