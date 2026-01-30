Kyrgyzstan to launch unified digital application for tourists

Key documents launching Tunduk Travel project—a national digital platform for tourists—have been signed at the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan.

The project involves the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Economy, the Tourism Support and Development Fund, and Tunduk OJSC, which will serve as the technical operator of the platform. The company will be responsible for building the service’s digital infrastructure.

The Tourism Department told 24.kg news agency how the new service is expected to simplify and enhance the safety of travel in Kyrgyzstan.

The Tunduk Travel application is designed as a «single window» platform. Tourists will be able to access government and service-related offerings, useful information, and business services. The platform will be developed in stages—starting with the launch of core functions, followed by testing and gradual expansion of its capabilities.

Special attention is being paid to security. The platform will protect users’ personal data, ensure secure information exchange between government agencies, and assist tourists in emergency situations.

Users will be able to obtain information on entry and stay regulations, travel routes, weather conditions, and access zones in advance, as well as quickly contact emergency services if needed.

Officials emphasize that Tunduk Travel is not a one-off IT product, but a long-term national digital ecosystem. It will evolve alongside the country’s tourism sector and serve as a tool to improve convenience, safety, and the overall quality of tourism in Kyrgyzstan.

The project aims to simplify the tourist journey—from entering the country to completing a trip—while also supporting tourism businesses and increasing transparency in the sector.