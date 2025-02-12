Ambassador to U.S. meets with representative of Department of State

The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States Aibek Moldogaziev and the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Chicago Bolotbek Borbiev met with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs John Pommersheim on February 11. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

John Pommersheim congratulated Aibek Moldogaziev on the beginning of his diplomatic mission and wished him success in his work.

The parties discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, paying special attention to political dialogue, the sanctions agenda and project and program activities. They also exchanged views on the new U.S. migration policy.

Ambassador Moldogaziev confirmed the readiness to intensify cooperation in key areas of the new U.S. administration, as well as the development of interaction through the established consultation mechanism and the C5+1 format.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their intention to continue constructive dialogue and outlined plans for the development of Kyrgyzstan-USA relations.