Commission formed to investigate fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute

An interdepartmental commission is being formed to investigate the causes of the fire that broke out on February 11 at the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation. The Deputy Health Minister Kaarmanbek Baidavletov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the commission will be headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov.

Names of other members of the commission have not yet been announced.

The deputy minister noted that a room for receiving cardiac surgery patients has been allocated at the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy. The issue of operations is being resolved.

According to Kaarmanbek Baidavletov, the territory of the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation is cordoned off, no one is allowed there.

The fire broke out in the hospital on February 11 at about 9 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 11.15 p.m. As a result of the fire, two children died, 31 patients were transferred to other hospitals, 19 pre-operative patients were sent home. A criminal case was opened under the article «Violation of Fire Safety Rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
