17:41
Monument to Manas erected in Uzgen for 5.2 million soms

A new monument to Manas was unveiled in Uzgen. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Osh region reported.

The previous statue of the hero of Manas epic became outdated over time and required replacement. Three million soms were allocated from the Development Fund of Osh region for making the monument from copper, and 100,823 soms — from the local budget.

At least 2,185 million soms were spent from the local budget on the major repairs of the place where the bust is standing. The height of the monument is 3 meters 65 centimeters.

The opening of the architectural structure was attended by the Plenipotentiary Representative Elchibek Dzhantaev, MP Ulugbek Ormonov, People’s Artist Zholboldu Alybaev, veterans, manaschi, akyns and others.
link: https://24.kg/english/319464/
