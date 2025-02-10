Aktau named cultural capital of Turkic world

The Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY), Sultan Raev, met with the head of Mangystau region of Kazakhstan, Nurdaulet Kilybay, to discuss organizational issues and holding events «Aktau — Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.» TÜRKSOY reported.

In 2025, the Kazakh city of Aktau was officially declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world. The large-scale cultural project will be launched in April and continue until mid-November. During this time, special thematic areas are determined for each month and about 30 major cultural events are organized.

As part of the opening ceremony, which will take place with the participation of more than 500 artists, a special ethno-town will be built, where seven villages will present the culture and traditions of the Turkic peoples. Guests will be able to get acquainted with the rich history, national traditions, crafts and life of Mangystau region.

«Aktau is unique among former cultural capitals due to its location on the Caspian Sea, historical heritage and modern appearance. Therefore, we think that artists and tourists will come to Aktau not only during this event, but also after it,» Sultan Raev said at the meeting.

Head of the region Nurdaulet Kilybay emphasized the importance of the large-scale event and noted that it should be held at a high level.

«This is a significant project aimed at strengthening the spiritual ties of Turkic peoples. Awarding Aktau the status of the cultural capital of the Turkic world is not only a great honor for us, but also a great responsibility. Our main goal is to widely introduce guests coming to the region to our national culture and traditions, to glorify the values ​​​​common to the Turkic world. We have to use this opportunity to show the cultural potential of our region at the global level,» Nurdaulet Kilybay noted.