U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions

The U.S. authorities stop funding the American newspapers Politico, The New York Times and Associated Press news agency. The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is headed by Elon Musk, says.

In all three cases these are payments for expensive subscriptions to the services of these media outlets by various departments of the U.S. government.

According to Elon Musk, the Department of State stopped paying the Associated Press, the Department of the Treasury stopped paying for subscriptions to The New York Times, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) refused Politico’s services.

Earlier, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the U.S. government would cancel subscriptions to Politico totaling $8 million a year. She noted that Politico was actually subsidized at the expense of American taxpayers and the DOGE team had already started working to cancel payments to the newspaper.

Now the department has launched an audit of U.S. federal spending on subscriptions to other media outlets. It has previously spoken out strongly against the practice of funding media outlets at the expense of public money.

Elon Musk the other day also announced the beginning of the process of liquidation of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Recall, Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk as head of DOGE. The U.S. President said that DOGE «will provide recommendations and advice from the outside».
