Elon Musk announces liquidation of USAID

The head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), billionaire Elon Musk announced the beginning of the process of liquidation of the US Agency for International Development (USAID). He announced this on X.

«We are in the process of liquidating USAID,» the businessman said.

The post also claimed that the agency cannot be restored because «it is not a wormy apple, but simply a worm ball.» Elon Musk added that there is nothing left in USAID, and it needs to be gotten rid of.

Previously, he had harshly criticized USAID, calling it a «criminal organization that should not exist.» In addition, the billionaire described USAID as «a nest of radical left-wing Marxists who hate America.»

It was reported on February 2 that the USAID website and its account on X had stopped working.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was founded in 1961 after the Foreign Assistance Act was passed by Congress. Its establishment was initiated by President John F. Kennedy during the height of the Cold War, with one of its key goals to counter Soviet influence.
