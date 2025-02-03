13:19
Forum of women deputies elects Aisuluu Mamashova as Chairperson

The Forum of Women Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan elected Aisuluu Mamashova as its Chairperson. Previously, the forum was headed by her colleague, MP Leyla Lurova.

At a meeting of women deputies, she reported on the work done. In 2024, the forum supported the opening of a crisis center for women and children who have suffered from violence, and a state center «Single Window» for comprehensive support of women and children was opened.

«The main goal of the forum is to increase the political participation of women and the introduction of gender sensitivity in the social, economic and political spheres. The forum actively interacted with women deputies of local councils, supported orphanages, hospitals and organized round tables on the protection of women’s rights in places of imprisonment,» Leyla Lurova said.
