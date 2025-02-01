15:57
New head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football champion Abdysh-Ata appointed

A new head coach of the football champion of Kyrgyzstan Abdysh-Ata from Kant was appointed. The Football Club reported.

The head coach is 42-year-old specialist from Montenegro Vladimir Vujovic. He will lead the players’ preparation for the 2025 season.

Vladimir Vujovic previously played at a professional level. He began his professional career at Mogren FC. Later, he played for Serbian Belgrade, Montenegrin Petrovac, Sutjeska and Macedonian Pobeda.

He took part in the historic first match of the national team of Montenegro on March 24, 2007 against the national team of Hungary (2:1). In the same year, he played two friendly matches with Japan (2:0) and Colombia (1:0).

Coaching experience: Lebanese League, Russian Premier League, Indonesia, Serbian League.

In the 2024 season, Abdysh-Ata was coached by Uzbek specialist Islom Akhmedov. The club became the champion of the Kyrgyz Premier League for the third time.
