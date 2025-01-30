Transformer manufacturing plant planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan

The Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Talaibek Ibraev, paid a working visit to Kazakhstan, where he met with Saidulla Kozhabaev, the founder of Alageum Electric, the largest transformer manufacturing group in Central Asia.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed the opening of a plant’s branch in Kyrgyzstan, production of transformers, and their subsequent sale at more affordable prices.

According to the Ministry of Energy’s press service, the main goal of the meeting was to develop cooperation between the ministry and Alageum Electric.

«The founder of Alageum Electric confirmed his readiness to cooperate and build a plant in Kyrgyzstan. If the planned activities are successfully implemented, construction could begin as early as this year,» the statement says.

To strengthen the partnership, the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and Alageum Electric signed a corresponding memorandum.

As part of his visit, the minister also met with the management of Kentau Transformer Plant JSC and Asia Trafo plant. He familiarized himself with their production capacities, product quality, and discussed prospects for further cooperation. It is expected that partnership with the leading Kazakhstani enterprises will help modernize Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector.