11:01
USD 87.45
EUR 91.16
RUB 0.89
English

Transformer manufacturing plant planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan

The Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Talaibek Ibraev, paid a working visit to Kazakhstan, where he met with Saidulla Kozhabaev, the founder of Alageum Electric, the largest transformer manufacturing group in Central Asia.

According to the Ministry of Energy’s press service, the main goal of the meeting was to develop cooperation between the ministry and Alageum Electric.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed the opening of a plant’s branch in Kyrgyzstan, production of transformers, and their subsequent sale at more affordable prices.

«The founder of Alageum Electric confirmed his readiness to cooperate and build a plant in Kyrgyzstan. If the planned activities are successfully implemented, construction could begin as early as this year,» the statement says.

To strengthen the partnership, the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and Alageum Electric signed a corresponding memorandum.

As part of his visit, the minister also met with the management of Kentau Transformer Plant JSC and Asia Trafo plant. He familiarized himself with their production capacities, product quality, and discussed prospects for further cooperation. It is expected that partnership with the leading Kazakhstani enterprises will help modernize Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector.

Alageum Electric is Kazakhstan’s largest electrical engineering company, uniting more than 30 major enterprises and plants successfully operating in the fields of power engineering, electromechanical engineering, and construction. The company provides a full range of services, from the design and production of electrical equipment to its installation, commissioning, and maintenance.

The holding includes enterprises such as Kentau Transformer Plant, Asia Trafo, Electromontazh JSC, and others.
link: https://24.kg/english/318365/
views: 120
Print
Related
Vegetable oil production plant opened in Chui region
Aidan Pharma plant transferred to state, Health Minister visits facility
Penitentiary Service opens concrete plant in Moldovanovka village
Plant for production of infusion solutions opened in Kyrgyzstan
Former meat processing plant and land plot returned to state in Naryn
Canning plant for 410 million soms opened in Chui region
Monolithic block plant in Chui region may be launched at the end of 2024
Logistics warehouse for storing berries and fruits built in Aksy district
Concrete plant built in Shamaldy-Sai
Mineral water processing plant to be built in Besh-Tash tract in Talas
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
30 January, Thursday
10:55
MFA responds to accusations of MP Maliev against Embassy in Germany MFA responds to accusations of MP Maliev against Embass...
10:42
Pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Bishkek to be moved to Issyk-Ata district
10:27
Transformer manufacturing plant planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan
10:15
36 cases of maternal mortality registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
10:07
Customs reveals violations in import of cars from Korea to Kyrgyzstan
29 January, Wednesday
17:55
Spring field work begins in Aravan district
17:37
Security services detain doctor at Oncology Center in Bishkek for extortion
17:30
Electoral deposit to be reduced for candidates for deputies with disabilities