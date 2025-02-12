16:33
Property of former Min-Kush Orgtekhnika plant returned to state

The real estate and inventory items that are on the balance sheet of the former Min-Kush Orgtekhnika plant — now Orgtekhnika OJSC — have been returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, the state has been returned the tool shop with an adjacent territory of 4.3 hectares, about 20 machine tools (metal-cutting, turning, milling, grinding and others) and tools, the plant territory of 4.44 hectares, the former gas station of 0.19 hectares, the former 7th workshop of 0.0346 hectares, a banquet hall with adjacent territory, 4 garages and a library. The total area of ​​the returned territories is 11 hectares.

Min-Kush Orgtekhnika plant was opened in 1970-1971 as the first major industrial enterprise in Naryn region. It was a large budget-forming enterprise for the production of consumer goods: fountain pens, multi-colored felt-tip pens and refills for fountain pens.

The state plant Orgtekhnika was included in the PESAC program (Program for reform, restructuring and privatization of the state-owned enterprise sector, through reorganization and liquidation of insolvent enterprises through bankruptcy proceedings) in 1994 and was reorganized in 1995 into an open joint-stock company (OJSC).

Additional measures are being taken to return the remaining territories, including the now destroyed Druzhba children’s camp, and other property of Orgtekhnika OJSC.
link: https://24.kg/english/319728/
views: 55
