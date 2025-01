Four Nations Cup tournament will be held in Kathmandu (Nepal). The website of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reports.

The tournament will be held with the participation of the national teams of Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Lebanon and Nepal.

According to the regulations, the tournament will be held in one round, and the teams that take first and second place will play the final match.

The Four Nations Cup tournament will be held on February 15 — 27.