Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to $846.4 million

Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to $846.4 million in 2024. The Statistics Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan says.

In particular, export was registered at the level of $513.3 million, and import — $333.1 million.

According to the Eurasian Economic Commission, in general, the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union increased trade with Uzbekistan during the specified period.

The foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the states of the union amounted to $17.5 billion. Exports accounted for $5.8 billion, imports amounted to $11.7 billion.
