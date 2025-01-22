16:56
USD 87.45
EUR 90.60
RUB 0.86
English

National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurrencies in forex reserves

The Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, Melis Turgunbaev, explained why the bank is cautious about the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in gold and foreign exchange reserves. He posted the comment on Facebook.

Currently, some central banks around the world are discussing the possibility of including cryptocurrencies in their gold and foreign exchange reserves. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic is closely monitoring the development of this issue, but at the moment it is cautious about this idea for several reasons, he specified.

According to him, the National Bank adheres to the key principles of managing gold and foreign exchange reserves: ensuring their security, liquidity and profitability. This means that the reserves should be placed exclusively in reliable and low-risk assets.

«Secondly, cryptocurrencies are known for their high volatility and sharp fluctuations in value, which makes them an extremely risky choice for reserves designed to serve as a guarantee of economic stability.

Another restraining factor is the dependence of cryptocurrency liquidity on legislative and regulatory conditions. Any tightening of regulations in certain jurisdictions may significantly limit the availability and use of digital assets, which creates additional risks for the National Bank.

In addition, cryptocurrencies have not yet been internationally recognized as a reliable instrument for forming reserves. Even the central banks of large economically developed countries are only studying the potential of digital assets, but do not include them in their gold and foreign exchange reserves,» Melis Turgunbaev noted.

He added that it is also necessary to take into account the legal uncertainty associated with the use of cryptocurrencies, as well as the risks of their use in illegal activities. Transparency and financial stability remain priorities for the National Bank.

Nevertheless, the National Bank continues to study modern financial technologies, including the possibilities of digital currencies.

Currently, the main focus is on developing its own digital currency — the «digital som», which can be adapted to the needs of the country’s economy and minimize possible risks.
link: https://24.kg/english/317616/
views: 41
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts another intervention
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan comments on U.S. sanctions against Keremet Bank
Procedure of issue of certificates for cryptocurrency mining changed
National Bank conducts first intervention in currency market in 2025
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to launch pilot project on digital som
National Bank intends to take control of tariffs, fees for provision of services
National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts third currency intervention in December
Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline
Inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan is 6.2 percent — National Bank
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims
Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ
22 January, Wednesday
16:48
National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurrencies in forex reserves National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurr...
16:32
Sadyr Japarov and PRC Ambassador discuss expansion of partnership, investments
16:22
China to build three road interchanges in Bishkek
16:11
Culture Minister instructs to repair Russia and Ala-Too cinemas
16:00
Pregnant woman dies in maternity hospital in Ton district