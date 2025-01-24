15:55
USD 87.45
EUR 90.89
RUB 0.89
English

Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has been chosen as the general contractor for the reconstruction of Almaty-Bishkek-Tashkent highway (Bishkek northern bypass road) on the section from the 230.7th to the 255th kilometer, as well as Bishkek-Balykchy-Naryn-Torugart highway on the section from the 0th to the 9.1st kilometer. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document notes that the work is to be carried out by combining the construction and design processes (parallel design).

The Ministry of Finance has to ensure funding for the reconstruction of these highways from the republican budget.

The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Public Utilities has been instructed to provide assistance in the timely implementation of the necessary procedures for the reconstruction of the above-mentioned sections of roads, including the issuance of urban planning reports, passing state examination, including the facility in the register of those under construction, and acceptance of completed facilities into operation.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to select a general contractor for the project.

Recall, Vice Mayor of Bishkek Zhamalbek Yrsaliev reported that the bypass road in the capital will be made six-lane. According to him, the reconstruction project is already ready, the work is being carried out jointly with the Ministry of Transport and Communications. He added that the coal and timber sales points previously located along the road have been removed, the area has been cleared.

Road works will begin in the spring and will be completed in the fall.
link: https://24.kg/english/317847/
views: 136
Print
Related
Section of Suyumbayev Street closed for major repairs in Bishkek
Major repairs of Baytik Baatyr/Abdrakhmanov Street in Bishkek completed
Chui Avenue planned to be closed for repairs from July 15
Two intersections on central streets closed for repairs in Bishkek
Section of Tolstoy Street to be repaired in Bishkek
Another section of Baytik Baatyr Street in Bishkek closed for repairs
President inspects reconstruction of Balykchy - Barskoon road
Three streets closed for repairs in Bishkek
First phase of road construction financed by Chinese grant completed in Bishkek
Akylbek Japarov inspects progress of work on Osh – Batken - Isfana road
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
24 January, Friday
15:49
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan establishes first state crypto exchange Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan establishes first state...
15:29
Uzbek chemical manufacturer plans to open branch in Kyrgyzstan
15:13
Kyrgyztelecom building in center of Bishkek to be sold
14:49
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
14:33
Bishkek residents to be able to monitor air quality in real time