Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has been chosen as the general contractor for the reconstruction of Almaty-Bishkek-Tashkent highway (Bishkek northern bypass road) on the section from the 230.7th to the 255th kilometer, as well as Bishkek-Balykchy-Naryn-Torugart highway on the section from the 0th to the 9.1st kilometer. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document notes that the work is to be carried out by combining the construction and design processes (parallel design).

The Ministry of Finance has to ensure funding for the reconstruction of these highways from the republican budget.

The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Public Utilities has been instructed to provide assistance in the timely implementation of the necessary procedures for the reconstruction of the above-mentioned sections of roads, including the issuance of urban planning reports, passing state examination, including the facility in the register of those under construction, and acceptance of completed facilities into operation.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to select a general contractor for the project.

Recall, Vice Mayor of Bishkek Zhamalbek Yrsaliev reported that the bypass road in the capital will be made six-lane. According to him, the reconstruction project is already ready, the work is being carried out jointly with the Ministry of Transport and Communications. He added that the coal and timber sales points previously located along the road have been removed, the area has been cleared.

Road works will begin in the spring and will be completed in the fall.