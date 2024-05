Another section of Baytik Baatyr Street will be closed for repairs today, May 28. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The section of Baytik Baatyr Street from Suerkulov to Akhunbaev will be closed.

Suerkulov Street is open for traffic.

The municipality added that the section of Baytik Baatyr Street from Tokombaev to Suerkulov and the section of Akhunbaev Street (from Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue to Toktonaliev Street) are currently being overhauled.