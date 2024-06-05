Number of argali grows to 2,500 in Sarychat-Ertash Nature Reserve

The number of argali has increased to 2,500 in Sarychat-Ertash Nature Reserve. Kumtor Gold Company reported.

The company notes that they pay great attention to nature conservation. This is expressed not only in words, but also in actions.

«Support of Sarychat-Ertash Nature Reserve is a vivid example of how the company actively contributes to the preservation of the ecosystem. The assistance provided has made the management of the reserve more efficient, which has led to an increase in the number of many animal species, such as argali, goats and snow leopards. The increase in the number of wildlife around Kumtor mine is proof that the area where gold mining is taking place remains ecologically safe and peaceful for them to live in,» Kumtor Gold Company added.

Annual monitoring of the state of biodiversity conducted by the company allows to accurately track the ecological situation on site.

For example, the population of argali has grown from 750 to 2,500, which is the largest population in the country. The population of ibexes is from 750 to 850, and the number of snow leopards around the mine and in its vicinity has increased to 18 individuals.

Of no less importance is the fact that the mine attracts many migratory birds and provides a unique habitat for a variety of species. The return of geese, swans and other birds also confirms that the ecology of the mine is fine and the environment is safe for a variety of life forms.

«Thus, Kumtor Gold Company is an example of how business and nature can coexist in a single time and territorial space, contributing to the conservation of existing biodiversity,» the company added.