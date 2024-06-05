12:04
USD 87.55
EUR 95.26
RUB 0.98
English

Number of argali grows to 2,500 in Sarychat-Ertash Nature Reserve

The number of argali has increased to 2,500 in Sarychat-Ertash Nature Reserve. Kumtor Gold Company reported.

The company notes that they pay great attention to nature conservation. This is expressed not only in words, but also in actions.

«Support of Sarychat-Ertash Nature Reserve is a vivid example of how the company actively contributes to the preservation of the ecosystem. The assistance provided has made the management of the reserve more efficient, which has led to an increase in the number of many animal species, such as argali, goats and snow leopards. The increase in the number of wildlife around Kumtor mine is proof that the area where gold mining is taking place remains ecologically safe and peaceful for them to live in,» Kumtor Gold Company added.

Annual monitoring of the state of biodiversity conducted by the company allows to accurately track the ecological situation on site.

For example, the population of argali has grown from 750 to 2,500, which is the largest population in the country. The population of ibexes is from 750 to 850, and the number of snow leopards around the mine and in its vicinity has increased to 18 individuals.

Of no less importance is the fact that the mine attracts many migratory birds and provides a unique habitat for a variety of species. The return of geese, swans and other birds also confirms that the ecology of the mine is fine and the environment is safe for a variety of life forms.

«Thus, Kumtor Gold Company is an example of how business and nature can coexist in a single time and territorial space, contributing to the conservation of existing biodiversity,» the company added.
link: https://24.kg/english/295848/
views: 71
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan considers establishment of trust fund for nature protection
Activists collect 5 trucks of garbage in nature reserves in Kyrgyzstan and Altai
Eight micro-reserves to be created in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan urges to take care of nature and not to litter
Sadyr Japarov urges Kyrgyzstanis to protect nature
Aigul-Tash nature reserve closed for tourists for three years
Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals
Kyrgyzstani catches Chychkan gorge littered with garbage on video
Relocation of red deer: How they got accustomed to new place
Camera traps in Sarychat-Ertash nature reserve capture bear with cubs
Popular
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company
Why Kyrgyzstan has not reduced re-exports to Russia? Expert opinion Why Kyrgyzstan has not reduced re-exports to Russia? Expert opinion
SCNS stops illegal import of goods from EAEU countries SCNS stops illegal import of goods from EAEU countries
Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia
5 June, Wednesday
11:44
Number of argali grows to 2,500 in Sarychat-Ertash Nature Reserve Number of argali grows to 2,500 in Sarychat-Ertash Natu...
11:27
President introduces candidacy of new Prosecutor General to Parliament
11:12
Biden imposed temporary ban on asylum for illegal migrants from Mexico
10:45
Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan fired in Moscow for dropping off war participants
10:14
National Bank predicts economic growth in Kyrgyzstan at 6.9 percent in 2024