Six cars and a minibus were covered by an avalanche on Too-Ashuu Pass yesterday evening. The Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeev reported.

Rescuers pulled four people out of the car, which was completely buried under the snow. One of the passengers was unconscious and was quickly taken to the hospital.

As the ministry noted, a section at the 132nd kilometer of Bishkek-Osh highway has been completely cleared.

«Two-way traffic has been restored. Restrictions for freight transport have not yet been lifted at Sosnovka post,» the statement says.