Controlled avalanche triggering begins on Too-Ashuu Pass

Controlled avalanche triggering has begun on Too-Ashuu Pass, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry clarified that artillery crews are conducting works on the 132nd, 133rd, and 135th kilometers of Bishkek—Osh highway, as well as the 198th kilometer of Talas—Suusamyr—Taraz road.

Restrictions on the passage of all types of vehicles will be introduced during the works.

In addition, roads are being treated with a special anti-icing agent.

Road clearance work is underway on Otmok Pass following a snowstorm.
