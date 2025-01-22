Culture Minister instructs to repair Russia and Ala-Too cinemas

Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Maksutov visited the cinemas Russia and Ala-Too in Bishkek. The press service of the ministry reported.
First of all, he paid special attention to the external and internal condition of the buildings. The minister noted that both objects should meet modern standards, while preserving their cultural and historical value.
«Russia and Ala-Too cinemas take an important place in the cultural life of our capital. They should be not only functional, but also comfortable for visitors,» Altynbek Maksutov emphasized.
At the end of the visit, the minister gave a number of instructions to the heads of cinemas. Among them, the following key tasks were highlighted:
— improving the external and internal condition of the buildings, carrying out cosmetic repairs;
— renovation of heating, lighting and ventilation systems;
— creation of comfortable conditions for viewers and employees.
«These cinemas are an integral part of our cultural heritage. We will do our best to preserve and renovate them for future generations,» Altynbek Maksutov said.