Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $222 million for various projects. The corresponding agreement was approved by the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

The background statement to the bill says that ADB will provide $74.8 million as a grant and $147.2 million as a loan. Cabinet members outlined at the meeting what projects the money will be used for:

  • $40 million will be directed to irrigation, namely to modernization and cleaning of canals in different regions of the country;
  • $65 million will be used for mortgage lending through banks in the regions;
  • $1 million — for the digitalization of the Business Service Center;
  • $3 million — to modernize social facilities;
  • $530,000 — for the construction of a floating solar power plant at HPP 5 in Chui region;
  • $37.5 million — for the construction of new checkpoints between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan;
  • $35 million — for reconstruction and insulation of old buildings. The project is being implemented by ARIS;
  • $50 million will be allocated for climate projects, particularly in the energy sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/320228/
views: 123
