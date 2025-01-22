12:23
Death toll in fire at Turkish hotel rises to 76

The number of people killed in a fire at a Turkish hotel has risen to 76. The bodies of 52 people have already been identified, DW reported, citing Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. Earlier, it was reported that 66 people were killed and 51 were injured.

The fire in the 12-story Grand Kartal Hotel at Kartalkaya ski resort began on the night of January 21. Some guests jumped out of the hotel windows after the fire started, at least two people died. Others tried to climb down to the ground using tied sheets and blankets. Rescue efforts were complicated by the hotel’s location on a mountainside, and the fire was brought under control only 10 hours after it started. More than 200 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The head of Bolu Province, Abdulaziz Aydin, said that the cause of the fire has not yet been established. According to him, the fire started on the floor where the restaurant is located. At the time of the incident, there were 234 guests in the hotel. The number of hotel staff members is not specified.

An investigation into the causes of the tragedy has been started. Nine people have already been detained, including the hotel owner. It is not yet known what they are accused of.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared January 22 a day of national mourning.

 According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, there are no Kyrgyzstanis among the killed or injured in the fire.

The President Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
