Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the Botanical Garden named after Enver Gareyev after its reconstruction. The press service of the head of state reported.

The President noted that citizens, especially the older generation, are happy to see changes in Bishkek, which is being renovated and changing for the better. This is largely due to the fact that they spent their youth in a city that was called «the greenest.»

At the same time, as the head of state emphasized, over the past 15 years, the capital has lost its status as a green city. The parks were plundered, and the land plots in them were sold and transferred into private hands.

Sadyr Japarov announced his intention to return to Bishkek its former glory as a garden city and expressed confidence that citizens, especially residents of the capital, will support these efforts. He said that along with the development of the economy, measures are being taken to implement Zhashyl Muras initiative, which is aimed at preserving the nature of Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, this year, as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, it is planned to plant 8 million trees and carry out landscaping and gardening activities.

The President recalled that after seeing the deplorable condition of the Botanical Garden, and taking into account its role in improving the environmental situation and its contribution to planting various saplings in the territory of the republic, he decided to restore it by planting plants and carrying out reconstruction works.

«This is due to the fact that the Botanical Garden under the National Academy of Sciences — a leading scientific institution in the field of selection, conservation and enrichment of plants of natural flora of Kyrgyzstan for their sustainable use — is one of the main centers for the study and conservation of biodiversity. In other words, it is the national treasure of the republic,» the President emphasized.

As the head of state noted, appropriate instructions have been given to preserve the Botanical Garden. Reconstruction of the general territory of the garden on Gorky Street began last year. Then the heads of the Presidential Executive Office, Kyrgyzkurulushservice state enterprise and Botanical Garden signed a tripartite contract worth 33 million soms.

Under the contract, saplings of collectible ornamental plants were purchased, weeds and shrubs were removed, a well was dug to collect irrigation water, a tank for drip irrigation was installed, alleys and roads were repaired, and solar-powered lighting was installed. A laboratory building is under construction and a greenhouse is being repaired.

Sadyr Japarov noted that reconstruction and rehabilitation works will also be carried out in other areas of the garden, located on Gorky and Akhunbaev streets.

In conclusion, the head of state called on citizens to contribute to the preservation of nature, to maintain the cleanliness in the city, to treat trees and saplings with care, to help in landscaping works and actively participate in Saturday clean-up days.

During his visit to the Botanical Garden, Sadyr Japarov also took part in tree planting.