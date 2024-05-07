14:48
Ethno-complex to appear in Botanical Garden in Bishkek

An ethno-complex will appear in the Botanical Garden in Bishkek. Its director Ivan Khegai told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the territory located on Akhunbaev Street will be reconstructed.

«This year we plan to restore the parterre zone. It consists of two parts. On the left we have already planted walnuts, apples and plums. On the right side we are planning an ethno-complex — local flora, plants of Kyrgyzstan will be planted there,» he said.

Ivan Khegai added that this year 95 million soms have been allocated from the budget for the restoration of the irrigation system on both territories (on Gorky and Akhunbaev streets).

«One construction company proposed making a closed system, but it is expensive, we need specialists who will then service it, and its construction will take 29 months. Therefore, it was decided to restore the existing system, as well as ponds, drill wells and, if possible, install fire barrels. We are now developing a project,» he said.

Reconstruction of territory of the garden on Gorky Street began last year. Then the heads of the presidential administration, Kyrgyzkurulushservice state enterprise and the Botanical Garden signed a tripartite contract worth 33 million soms. The work has already been completed.
