President signs decree on legalization of cars with foreign number plates

The decree on legalization of cars with foreign number plates was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan. The document was published in Erkin-Too newspaper.

It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers should develop a procedure for registration of cars with foreign number plates within two months. It was also instructed to make a decision and determine the procedure for legalizing such cars within six months.

The first stage includes legalization of cars that have all the necessary documents.

The second stage includes registration of cars without documents, but meeting technical requirements.

The third stage allows owners of cars without documents to export them outside the country or dismantle them for spare parts.

Recall, cars with Armenian and Abkhaz number plates have been massively placed in impound lots since the end of November 2024. Drivers from Issyk-Kul and Osh regions have appealed to the leadership of the republic with a request to solve the problem.