Case against Madumarov: Court extends arrest of MP until April 9

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Adakhan Madumarov will be under arrest until April 9. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek extended the term of sanction.

The trial on the criminal case against the politician continues. The hearings are held behind closed doors. Adakhan Madumarov is charged with treason and fraud.

At least 34 witnesses were questioned at the last hearing.

Previously, Parliament of Kyrgyzstan agreed to prosecute deputy Adakhan Madumarov. The case concerns a protocol signed in 2009 in Khujand. Adakhan Madumarov, being the secretary of the Security Council, signed with the Tajik side the minutes of the working meeting of the heads of state bodies of the two countries chaired by the secretaries of the Security Councils. According to the document, the Kyrgyz side leased a plot of land from Tajikistan with an area of 5 hectares and a length of 275 meters for 49 years. The protocol was adopted after negotiations in Khujand. Officials harmonized domestic procedures for signing an intergovernmental agreement to ban economic activity along the state border line until its demarcation and delimitation is completed.
