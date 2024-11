The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) has chosen vests for the pilgrims who will go on Hajj in 2025. The press service of the SDMK says.

A competition was announced in October, and its results were announced on November 14. It was noted that the selection process focused on the quality, fabric composition, price, comfort, design, and color of the vests.

Earlier, the muftiyat announced that 3,258 people had already made an initial payment of $2,000 and a non-refundable fee of 1,200 soms to RSK Bank to participate in the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia has provided 6,000 quotas for the participation of pilgrims from the Kyrgyz Republic in the Hajj 2025.