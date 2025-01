Freestyle wrestling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced

Freestyle Wrestling Championship of Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek. The Wrestling Federation reported on social media.

The best in their weight categories are:

Abdymalik Karachev — 57 kilograms;

Bekbolat Myrzanazar uulu — 61 kilograms;

Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu — 65 kilograms;

Ernazar Akmataliev — 70 kilograms;

Orozbek Toktomambetov — 74 kilograms;

Arsalan Budazhapov — 79 kilograms;

Mukhammed Abdullaev — 86 kilograms;

Bekzad Rakhimov — 92 kilograms;

Kanybek Abdulkhairov — 97 kilograms;

Asker Efendiev — 125 kilograms.

