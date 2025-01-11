Champions of Kyrgyzstan in Greco-Roman wrestling announced

Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship of Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek. The Wrestling Federation of Kyrgyzstan announced on social media.

The best in their weight categories are:

Ulan Muratbek uulu — 55 kg;

Akyl Sulaimanov — 60 kg;

Doolotbek Choibekov — 63 kg;

Razzak Beishekeev — 67 kg;

Yryskeldi Khamzaev — 72 kg;

Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu — 77 kg;

Bekzat Orunkul uulu — 82 kg;

Asan Zhanyshov — 87 kg;

Melis Aitbekov — 97 kg;

Murat Ramonov — 130 kg.

Freestyle Wrestling Championship of Kyrgyzstan was also held in Bishkek on January 10.

As the Directorate of Olympic Sports reported, the composition of the national team of Kyrgyzstan for participation in international tournaments will be determined based on the results of the competitions.