Kyrgyzhydromet issued a warning due to worsening weather conditions expected in early May.

According to forecasts, from May 1 to May 3, unstable weather and localized heavy rains may lead to mudflows in the mountainous and foothill areas of the country.

Water level in rivers are also expected to rise.

Citizens are urged to take precautions, avoid traveling to mountainous areas, and follow the advice of emergency services.