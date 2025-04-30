23:27
New system of elections to Parliament: Bill adopted in third reading

Deputies approved a bill on the introduction of a new system of elections to Parliament in the third reading at a meeting of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu asked his colleagues to vote for the document without discussion, as the draft law was thoroughly studied in the first and second readings.

Seventy-one MPs voted for the bill, one — against.

The draft constitutional law on amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On the Election of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic» introduces a new system of elections to the Parliament. It is proposed to introduce multi-mandate constituencies under the majoritarian system. There will be 30 multi-mandate territorial constituencies, each of which will elect three deputies, one of whom must be a woman. Thus, 60 out of 90 mandates will go to men and 30 — to women.
link: https://24.kg/english/327984/
views: 283
