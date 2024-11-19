14:39
USD 86.50
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

Economy Ministry proposes mandatory insurance for all types of vehicles

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has submitted a bill to the Parliament for consideration, which proposes to introduce mandatory insurance for transport and motor vehicles.

The Chairman of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market Marat Pirnazarov reported at a meeting of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament that the minimum insurance price is 1,700 soms. This is insurance for small cars, for example, a Honda Fit. The more expensive the vehicle, the higher the insurance rate. Insurance for the most expensive cars will cost about 10,000 soms.

And the fine for not having insurance will be 2,000 soms.

In case of an insured event, the State Insurance Organization may pay compensation of up to 700,000 soms. If an individual sustains a disability due to a road accident, the compensation amount will be about 300,000 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/311577/
views: 114
Print
Related
Home insurance coverage in Kyrgyzstan reaches 17 percent only
State Insurance Organization insures 200,000 residential premises
People with disabilities can insure their homes for free in Kyrgyzstan
Industrial companies in Kyrgyzstan to be obliged to insure employees
Cabinet of Ministers orders to insure houses in risk zones by end of 2024
Home insurance against fire, natural disasters to be mandatory in Kyrgyzstan
Only 134,000 residential buildings insured in Kyrgyzstan
Insurance payments increase by 10.9 percent — National Statistical Committee
Insurance certificate becomes mandatory for real estate transactions in KR
MTPL insurance becomes mandatory when re-registering car in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport
Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024 Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024
Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov placed in detention center Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov placed in detention center
19 November, Tuesday
14:15
Manas airport may receive new code instead of current FRU Manas airport may receive new code instead of current F...
13:56
Atbashy logistics center under construction near border with China
13:48
Economy Ministry proposes mandatory insurance for all types of vehicles
13:39
Summer residents plant new forest in Issyk-Ata to preserve ecosystem
12:45
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Tuva for murder of his relative