Insurance companies of Kyrgyzstan conclude contracts for 1.2 billion soms

As of the beginning of October 2024, insurance companies of Kyrgyzstan have concluded contracts for 1.21 billion soms.

According to the National Statistical Committee, this is 10 percent less than in the same period of 2023, which is due to a reduction in the number of contracts for voluntary property insurance.

There are 16 insurance companies operating in the country. Their income increased 1.4 times, compared to last year, and amounted to 3.8 billion soms. They received the bulk of their income (80.5 percent) from insurance payments.

Over the first nine months of this year, insurance companies earned 552 million soms in net profit, which is 1.6 times more than a year earlier. In total, 3.1 billion soms in insurance premiums were received during this period, which is 32 percent more than in 2023.

Since the beginning of the year, organizations have concluded more than 959,000 insurance contracts. Of these, 93 percent were signed with individuals, 75 percent — voluntary insurance.

At least 14,600 insurance events have been recorded since the beginning of the year. More than half (53 percent) of them are related to voluntary insurance against accidents and illnesses, 28 percent — to medical insurance. The largest payments were made on property (179 million soms) and medical insurance (46 million).