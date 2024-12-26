13:34
Publishing houses Okuu Kitebi and Russia's Prosveshcheniye to cooperate

A Memorandum of Cooperation on the development of general education was signed online at the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan between Okuu Kitebi publishing house, the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation and Prosveshcheniye JSC.

«The parties will cooperate in sharing best practices in the development, adaptation, and use of educational materials, fostering partnerships in the publication of textbooks on general education subjects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as enhancing the qualifications or retraining of teaching staff of general education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to work with adapted educational materials. Additionally, the cooperation will focus on the digitalization of educational products and processes for the country’s general education organizations,» the statement says.
