Cabinet Chairman states inadmissibility of abolition of e-consignment notes

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting at the State Tax Service (STS). The press service of the presidential administration reported.

The meeting participants discussed topical issues of combating corruption in the tax sphere, process of introduction of electronic consignment notes, elimination of problems related to the submission of reports, the work of electronic systems and other important topics.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers stated the inadmissibility of the abolition of e-consignment notes, but added that work will be done to simplify the process and the possibility of revising the list of goods that require the use of e-consignment notes will be studied.

Adylbek Kasymaliev set a number of tasks for the State Tax Service, emphasizing the need to ensure full traceability of budget-forming goods and fulfillment of the plan for 2024-2025.

He also pointed out the importance of creating favorable conditions for taxpayers and ensuring effective work of the STS in terms of combating corruption and increasing transparency of taxation.

Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed to promptly eliminate the problems that entrepreneurs face when submitting reports, such as queues and failures in the operation of electronic systems.

Following the meeting, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers instructed to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the activities of the fiscal authority.

By order of the Cabinet of Ministers, a special commission will be set up to analyze the implementation and simplification of the e-consignment notes procedures, as well as to prepare recommendations for improving the work of the State Tax Service.

On December 23, at a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy, the head of the State Tax Service Almambet Shykmamatov proposed to cancel the electronic consignment notes in their current form.