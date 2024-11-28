18:31
USD 86.80
EUR 91.52
RUB 0.78
English

Workers at Kambar-Ata 1 not paid their salaries for two months

Workers at Kambar-Ata 1 HPP have not been paid their salaries for two months. Therefore, they went on a strike. Video of the strike was posted on social media.

Judging by the footage, more than 100 people participated in the strike.

Commenting on the incident, the press service of the Ministry of Energy told 24.kg news agency that in November, Naryn Hydro Energo Kurulush OJSC was to allocate funds within the framework of the Kambarata HPP 1 project. The money should be used to complete preparatory works.

But the funds were not transferred to the current account of the joint-stock company in time and the workers were not paid their salaries for September and October. To date, all 370 workers have received their salaries.

The ministry also promised no further delays in payment for labor, they conducted explanatory work with employees.
link: https://24.kg/english/312533/
views: 133
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov calls on OTS member states to join Kambar-Ata 1 HPP project
World Bank ready to finance construction of Kambarata HPP 1
World Bank helps to find investors for Kambarata HPP 1 construction
Preparatory work on Kambar-Ata 1 to be completed in Q1 of 2025
Kyrgyzstan and WB exchange information on construction of Kambarata HPP
Energy Minister inspects preparations for construction of Kambar-Ata-1
Power industry specialists preparing for construction of Kambarata-1 HPP
Kambarata HPP-1 project requires cross-border cooperation
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Asian Development Bank ready to finance construction of Kambarata HPP 1
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards
28 November, Thursday
17:59
Situation with autogas will be resolved in the coming week — Kanatbek Eshatov Situation with autogas will be resolved in the coming w...
17:41
Representative office of Russia’s Migration Center to be opened in Osh city
17:35
Situation in world and region requires united efforts to preserve stability
17:17
Workers at Kambar-Ata 1 not paid their salaries for two months
16:38
Parliament passes bill banning filming of police officers in 1st reading