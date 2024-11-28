Workers at Kambar-Ata 1 not paid their salaries for two months

Workers at Kambar-Ata 1 HPP have not been paid their salaries for two months. Therefore, they went on a strike. Video of the strike was posted on social media.

Judging by the footage, more than 100 people participated in the strike.

Commenting on the incident, the press service of the Ministry of Energy told 24.kg news agency that in November, Naryn Hydro Energo Kurulush OJSC was to allocate funds within the framework of the Kambarata HPP 1 project. The money should be used to complete preparatory works.

But the funds were not transferred to the current account of the joint-stock company in time and the workers were not paid their salaries for September and October. To date, all 370 workers have received their salaries.

The ministry also promised no further delays in payment for labor, they conducted explanatory work with employees.