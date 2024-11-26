President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Berlin

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in the capital of the Federal Republic of Germany for an official visit. The press service of the head of state reported.

Deputy Chief of Protocol at the German Foreign Affairs Ministry Volker Timmermann and other officials welcomed the President.

Bilateral talks between President Sadyr Japarov and Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz are planned.

The parties will discuss the entire range of Kyrgyzstan-Germany bilateral cooperation and prospects for their development, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues. In addition, the head of state will hold a meeting with representatives of German business.