The House of Culture is burning in Chon-Alai district of Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Information about the fire in the building in Kashka-Suu village was received yesterday. Two fire crews were called in to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control yesterday at 5.33 p.m.

However, as noted, due to strong wind, the fire flared up again. Extinguishing continues.