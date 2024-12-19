Modern fire and rescue unit opened in Bishkek

A modern fire and rescue unit No. 9 was opened in Ak-Orgo housing estate. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The new building is fully provided with modern equipment and meets all the requirements for the comfortable work of employees. The three-story building has bedrooms, a dining room, a gym for free time activities, as well as other necessary sanitary conditions.

The total budget of the project was $7.7 million. The funds were provided by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Earlier, four fire and rescue units were built in Bishkek, Osh, Cholpon-Ata and in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from 2019 to 2024.

Special equipment, a ladder truck, fire trucks and emergency rescue vehicles were also purchased for the fire service.