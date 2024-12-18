Head of rural municipality detained for extortion of $100,000

Head of rural municipality in Batken region was detained while taking a bribe. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.
It was found out that some officials, abusing their powers, extorted $100,000 from local residents for a positive decision on the issue of allocation of land plots for individual construction.
By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, he was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Investigation is underway.