Head of rural municipality detained for extortion of $100,000

Head of rural municipality in Batken region was detained while taking a bribe. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

It was found out that some officials, abusing their powers, extorted $100,000 from local residents for a positive decision on the issue of allocation of land plots for individual construction.

On December 14, head of Iskhak-Polotkhan rural municipality of Kadamdzhai district was caught red-handed while taking another bribe in the amount of $6,600.

By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, he was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Investigation is underway.
