Fake police officers arrested in Tokmok for extortion of 30,000 soms

Law enforcers detained three fake police officers who extorted money from an 18-year-old guy. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The police received information that three men, posing as police officers, threatened the young man with a criminal case and demanded 30,000 soms. The men claimed they had evidence linking him to a theft.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

The suspects — 29-year-old A.I. and 21-year-olds Zh.I. and A.K. were arrested on February 22. They were placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.