A senior investigator of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district was detained in Bishkek while taking a bribe. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

The security services found out that the senior investigator of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district A.K.M. extorted money for termination of the criminal case against a current employee of the Department for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The SCNS noted that there was no actual corpus delicti or sufficient grounds for bringing the drug control officer to criminal responsibility.

On March 5, employees of the SCNS and the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained the policeman in his office while taking $5,000.