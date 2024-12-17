19:06
USD 87.00
EUR 91.26
RUB 0.84
English

Sadyr Japarov asks some media not to hide behind freedom of speech

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, speaking at Meikin journalism awards ceremony, addressed a number of media outlets.

According to him, several editorial offices, «hiding behind freedom of speech, are spreading rumors.»

«Dear journalists, especially journalists from Azattyk and five or six other websites! When spreading unconfirmed information, do not sit quietly. Be careful! This is my request. Investigate corruption, point out shortcomings, and publish your findings for society. We have nothing to hide. However, ensure that 90 percent of what you publish is supported by evidence, not rumors. This would even benefit me. You see that the fight against corruption is merciless even without you. We do not spare anyone and will not spare anyone. The fight against corruption will not stop, but will continue around the clock. Freedom of speech has always existed in our country and will continue to exist. My only request is this: do not hide behind freedom of speech and do not spread rumors or calls for mass unrest,» the head of state said.

In August 2024, applications began to be accepted for the annual presidential Meikin award. The prize aims to encourage creativity, recognize achievements in media and journalism, enhance the prestige of the profession, and stimulate journalists’ creative activity.

The prize fund totals 10 million soms (1 million for each of ten categories).
link: https://24.kg/english/314501/
views: 135
Print
Related
CIVICUS Monitor: Kyrgyzstan is experiencing rapid decline in civic freedoms
Freedom of speech has always been and will be in Kyrgyzstan - Sadyr Japarov
President Sadyr Japarov comments on freedom of speech in country
There is freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan, Parliamentary Speaker assures
Abdygany Erkebaev asks parliament deputies not to restrict freedom of speech
Freedom of speech will defeat misinformation - OSCE Representative
Begaim Usenova: Social media - last refuge of freedom of speech for journalists
Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells OSCE about protection of freedom of speech
Edil Baisalov meets with OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media
Threats to freedom of speech are growing in Kyrgyzstan – report
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
17 December, Tuesday
17:58
Security services detain foreigners for organizing illegal migration Security services detain foreigners for organizing ille...
17:45
Ban on cement import into Kyrgyzstan lifted
17:38
Over 100 human trafficking crimes investigated in 2024 in Kyrgyzstan
17:31
Sadyr Japarov asks some media not to hide behind freedom of speech
17:11
Issyk-Ata sanatorium opened after reconstruction