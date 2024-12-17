Sadyr Japarov asks some media not to hide behind freedom of speech

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, speaking at Meikin journalism awards ceremony, addressed a number of media outlets.

According to him, several editorial offices, «hiding behind freedom of speech, are spreading rumors.»

«Dear journalists, especially journalists from Azattyk and five or six other websites! When spreading unconfirmed information, do not sit quietly. Be careful! This is my request. Investigate corruption, point out shortcomings, and publish your findings for society. We have nothing to hide. However, ensure that 90 percent of what you publish is supported by evidence, not rumors. This would even benefit me. You see that the fight against corruption is merciless even without you. We do not spare anyone and will not spare anyone. The fight against corruption will not stop, but will continue around the clock. Freedom of speech has always existed in our country and will continue to exist. My only request is this: do not hide behind freedom of speech and do not spread rumors or calls for mass unrest,» the head of state said.

In August 2024, applications began to be accepted for the annual presidential Meikin award. The prize aims to encourage creativity, recognize achievements in media and journalism, enhance the prestige of the profession, and stimulate journalists’ creative activity.

The prize fund totals 10 million soms (1 million for each of ten categories).