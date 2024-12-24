NazarNews Editor-in-Chief acquitted

NazarNews Editor-in-Chief Gulzhan Sheripbaeva has been acquitted in a case on interethnic discord. Lawyer Zhanysh Barakov told 24.kg news agency.

The case was initiated by the central office of the State Committee for National Security and then transferred to the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital for consideration.

The reason for initiating the criminal case under the article «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hatred (discord)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic was the repost of a publication by Gulzat Aliyeva, where the photo shows a girl in a hijab, dressed in a Snow Maiden costume. She was standing next to the Father Frost.

The state prosecution asked to fine Gulzhan Sheripbaeva 200,000 soms. However, the court acquitted the accused due to the lack of corpus delicti with the right to rehabilitation.

Recall, the Editor-in-Chief of NazarNews was detained in November 2023. After some time, she was placed under house arrest.