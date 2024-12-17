Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan increases collection of payments by 6 billion soms

The Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan has increased the collection of payments by 6 billion soms. The state service reported.

According to its data, as of December 13, 2024, the State Customs Service ensured the fulfillment of the original forecast on customs payments for 2024.

For this period, the Customs was set a forecast of revenues in the amount of 117,356.5 billion soms. To date, this forecast has been fulfilled in full.

In comparison with the annual revenue of 2023, the Customs Service collected 6 billion soms more in customs payments by mid-December.

This indicator is observed for the first time in the history of the State Customs Service, the statement says.

The agency added that to achieve such results, a comprehensive work on simplification and acceleration of business processes, increasing the throughput capacity at checkpoints, implementation of digital solutions and strengthening the fight against smuggling was carried out.