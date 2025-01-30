11:01
Customs reveals violations in import of cars from Korea to Kyrgyzstan

The customs revealed violations in the import of cars from Korea to Kyrgyzstan, the State Customs Service reported.

The Osh customs officers discovered a violation of customs legislation.

A cargo arrived at the customs clearance point Bimi Osh Service through Irkeshtam checkpoint from Korea in a container by freight transport to the recipient K.A.

According to the submitted documents, the imported cars included Kia Morning, Chevrolet Spark, Kia K5 and Hyundai Porter.

However, it turned out during customs inspection that instead of the declaredHyundai Porter, the container contained a 2019 SSANGYONG Rexton. In addition, a BMW X4 was found, for which the accompanying documents were missing.

The collected materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh region.
