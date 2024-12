The next Muras football tournament with the participation of the President and officials has started in Bishkek. The press service of the Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

At least 16 teams participate in the traditional friendly match: Team of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Zhogorku Kenesh, Kozomol, Aimaktar, Den-Sooluk, Koopsuzduk, Femida, Sport Cheberleri, Journalister, Onor, Bilim, Dostuk, Dinamo, Yiman, Banktar zhana Business and Nookat.

The tournament is being held at the National Football Academy and Gazprom Physical Culture and Health Complex.

The matches are broadcast on NTRK and ElTR.